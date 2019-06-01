Latz, Arias lead Down East to 7-0 win over Salem

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Diosbel Arias had three hits and scored two runs, and Jake Latz struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Salem Red Sox 7-0 on Saturday. With the victory, the Wood Ducks swept the four-game series.

Latz (4-1) allowed one hit while walking two to get the win.

In the bottom of the second, Down East grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Julio Pablo Martinez. The Wood Ducks then added four runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Hasuan Viera hit a bases-clearing triple, while Samuel Huff hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Daniel Gonzalez (1-6) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

The Red Sox were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Wood Ducks' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Down East remains undefeated against Salem this season at 7-0.