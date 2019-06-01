Curletta’s homer leads Portland to 8-7 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Joey Curletta hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to an 8-7 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Curletta scored Josh Tobias and Brett Netzer and was the game's last scoring play.

Brian Ellington (2-0) got the win in relief while Matt Blackham (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.