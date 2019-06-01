Negueis has 4 hits, leads DSL Yankees to 13-4 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Felix Negueis, Alan Mejia, Marcos Cabrera and Antonio Gomez recorded three hits each, as DSL Yankees beat the DSL Twins 13-4 on Saturday.

Negueis homered and singled three times, driving in five runs and scoring a pair. Mejia doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, DSL Twins tied it up when Nelson Roberto hit a two-run double.

DSL Yankees answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs to take the lead. The DSL Yankees sent 10 men to the plate as Negueis hit a three-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

The DSL Yankees later scored four runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Jose Chambuco (1-0) got the win in relief while Jesus Medina (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Roberto homered and doubled, driving home three runs for the DSL Twins.