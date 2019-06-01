Carapaz on verge of Giro victory; Bilbao wins Stage 20

Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz took a huge step towards winning the Giro d'Italia as he preserved his overall lead at the end of the penultimate stage, which was won by Pello Bilbao of Spain on Saturday.

Carapaz, who rides for Movistar, remained 1 minute, 54 seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali ahead of the final time trial in Verona on Sunday.

Mikel Landa leapfrogged Primoz Roglic into third, 2:53 behind Carapaz, after finishing second in a sprint with Bilbao at the end of the 194-kilometer (121-mile) leg from Feltre to Croce d'Aune-Monte Avena, which had five long, categorized climbs in the Dolomites.

Giulio Ciccone was third, two seconds behind the front two.

Miguel Angel Lopez had hopes of competing for a stage win but he was tripped by a fan, who was running alongside encouraging him but collided with another spectator and fell onto the cyclist. As Lopez got back up, he slapped the fan. A visibly, still furious Lopez crossed the line 18th, 1:49 off the pace.

Another incident with a fan also cost Roglic. The Slovenian was pushed by a spectator and didn't attempt to push him away and so was penalized 10 seconds by the race jury. Roglic, who finished 50 seconds behind Carapaz, now trails by 3:16 overall. However, he is a time trial specialist and will hope to at least finish the three-week race on the podium.