Pena’s single leads Quad Cities over Burlington in 10 innings

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Jeremy Pena hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 13-10 win over the Burlington Bees on Friday.

Austin Dennis scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. The River Bandits later scored six more runs in the inning, including two RBI each from Michael Wielansky and Carlos Machado.

Burlington attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs, including a two-run single by Francisco Del Valle. However, the rally ended when Cody Deason got Tim Millard to fly out to end the game.

Wielansky homered and tripled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win. Machado was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Riley Cabral (1-0) got the win in relief while Mayky Perez (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Bees failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Jordyn Adams singled three times, scoring two runs for the Bees.