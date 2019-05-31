Leahy leads Peoria to 3-0 win over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Kyle Leahy allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Peoria Chiefs over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a 3-0 win on Friday.

Leahy (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out four.

Peoria scored its runs when Delvin Perez and Nolan Gorman scored on an error in the first inning and Leandro Cedeno hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Logan Gillaspie (1-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Timber Rattlers were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Chiefs' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.