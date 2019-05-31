Walls’ homer leads Charlotte to 6-1 win over St. Lucie

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Taylor Walls hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 6-1 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Friday.

The home run by Walls scored Thomas Milone and Moises Gomez to give the Stone Crabs a 3-0 lead.

The Stone Crabs later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Jim Haley hit a two-run home run, while Ronaldo Hernandez scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Charlotte starter Joe Ryan (2-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Dedniel Nunez (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, Charlotte remains undefeated (4-0) against St. Lucie this season.