Wilson leads Hagerstown to 4-2 win over Rome

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Cody Wilson homered and had two hits as the Hagerstown Suns beat the Rome Braves 4-2 on Thursday.

Rome started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Henry Quintero advanced on singles by Greg Cullen and Hagen Owenby, and then scored on a double play.

Hagerstown answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Wilson hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

The Suns tacked on another run in the third when Jacob Rhinesmith scored on an error.

Rome saw its comeback attempt come up short after Logan Brown hit an RBI single, scoring Cullen in the eighth inning to cut the Hagerstown lead to 4-2.

Hagerstown left-hander Tim Cate (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gabriel Noguera (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and four hits over five innings.