Keating leads Fort Wayne to 1-0 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Sam Keating allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Keating (2-2) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Kelvin Melean advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a single by Xavier Edwards, and then scored on a walk by Michael Curry.

Hugh Smith (0-2) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Whitecaps were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the TinCaps' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Fort Wayne improved to 4-2 against West Michigan this season.