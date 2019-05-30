Watson, Conine lead Lansing to 9-4 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Griffin Conine homered twice and had four hits, and Troy Watson allowed just one hit over five innings as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the Dayton Dragons 9-4 on Thursday.

Watson (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs.

Lansing started the scoring in the first inning when Reggie Pruitt and Gabriel Moreno scored on an error.

After Lansing added two runs, the Dragons cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jay Schuyler scored on a groundout and Miguel Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly.

The Lugnuts later added three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Ryan Gold hit a two-run home run and Conine hit a solo home run, while Conine hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Jhon De Jesus (1-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

With the win, Lansing improved to 4-2 against Dayton this season.