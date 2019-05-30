Other Sports
Hurst’s single leads Palm Beach to 2-1 win over Daytona
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Scott Hurst hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Palm Beach Cardinals a 2-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday.
Jose Martinez scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third following singles by Yariel Gonzalez and Hurst.
The single by Hurst scored Martinez to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Palm Beach grabbed the lead on a single by Hurst that scored Michael Perri. Daytona answered in the fifth inning when Hendrik Clementina hit a solo home run.
Mitchell Osnowitz (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Daytona starter Ryan Lillie (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Andy Sugilio doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Tortugas.
