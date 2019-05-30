Hart, Brentz lead Pawtucket to 4-0 win over Lehigh Valley

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Kyle Hart tossed a five-hit shutout and Bryce Brentz had two hits and two RBI, as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-0 on Thursday.

Starters Hart and Ranger Suarez turned in great performances for Pawtucket and Lehigh Valley, respectively. Hart (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight. Suarez (2-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Pawtucket scored its runs when Brentz hit a two-run single in the fourth inning before scoring on a two-run home run by Jantzen Witte in the seventh.

The IronPigs were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Red Sox's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.