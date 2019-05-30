Thaiss’ double leads Salt Lake to 10-9 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Thaiss hit a three-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 10-9 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The double by Thaiss scored Brennon Lund, Wilfredo Tovar, and Ty Kelly to give the Bees a 10-7 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Fresno cut into the lead on a double by Andrew Stevenson that scored Jake Noll and Matt Reynolds.

Zac Ryan (1-0) got the win in relief while Dakota Bacus (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Yadiel Hernandez doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Grizzlies. Stevenson tripled and doubled, driving in two runs.