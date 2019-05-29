Other Sports
Fry’s double leads Wisconsin to 13-11 win over Clinton
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- David Fry hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 13-11 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday.
The double by Fry started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Timber Rattlers a 10-8 lead. Later in the inning, Brent Diaz hit a two-run double and then scored on an error.
In the top of the ninth, Clinton cut into the lead on a home run by Sean Reynolds that scored J.D. Osborne and Demetrius Sims.
Scott Sunitsch (3-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Elkin Alcala (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
In the losing effort, Clinton got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Osborne was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. The LumberKings also recorded a season-high 15 base hits.
