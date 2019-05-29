Harrisburg beats New Hampshire 5-4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Austin Davidson scored on a groundout in the sixth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Senators a 4-3 lead after Ian Sagdal hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Senators tacked on another run in the seventh when Tres Barrera hit a solo home run.

New Hampshire saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kevin Smith hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Harrisburg lead to 5-4.

Sagdal singled three times for Harrisburg.

Taylor Guilbeau (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jake Fishman (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.