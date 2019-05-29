Winckowski leads Lansing to 3-1 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Josh Winckowski pitched seven scoreless innings, leading the Lansing Lugnuts over the Dayton Dragons in a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Winckowski (5-2) allowed four hits while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Lansing broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Griffin Conine hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Jake Brodt.

The Dragons cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Randy Ventura hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Carlos Rivero.

Ricky Salinas (1-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked two.