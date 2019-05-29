Helder’s walk leads Modesto to 4-3 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Eugene Helder drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 4-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday.

The walk by Helder capped a two-run inning and gave the Nuts a 4-3 lead after Cal Raleigh hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Kyle Wilcox (1-1) got the win in relief while Nick Highberger (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Jeremy Eierman doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Ports. Alfonso Rivas homered and singled.