NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Triston Casas hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 7-6 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday.

The home run by Casas scored Devlin Granberg and was the game's last scoring play.

Kevin Biondic (1-0) got the win in relief while Jesus Tona (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Greenville improved to 5-2 against Augusta this season.