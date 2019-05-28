Other Sports
Kirk, Warmoth lead the way for Dunedin
CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Alejandro Kirk doubled twice and singled, driving home four runs as the Dunedin Blue Jays topped the Tampa Tarpons 10-5 on Tuesday.
Logan Warmoth doubled and singled with two runs for Dunedin.
Trailing 1-0, the Blue Jays took the lead for good with three runs in the first inning. Ryan Noda hit a two-run home run en route to the two-run lead.
The Blue Jays later added two runs in the third and fourth innings and three in the sixth to secure the victory.
Dunedin right-hander Maximo Castillo (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Frank German (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.
For the Tarpons, Oswaldo Cabrera doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.
Dunedin improved to 3-1 against Tampa this season.
