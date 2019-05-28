McClure, Sosa spur Kannapolis to 7-1 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Lenyn Sosa homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Kade McClure allowed just three hits over five innings as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Lakewood BlueClaws 7-1 on Tuesday.

McClure (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

Kannapolis started the scoring in the first inning when Johan Cruz hit a two-run double.

After Kannapolis added two runs in the second, the BlueClaws cut into the deficit in the third inning when Hunter Stovall scored on a groundout.

The Intimidators later added two runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Sosa hit a solo home run, while Jhoandro Alfaro hit a solo home run in the eighth.

James McArthur (0-3) allowed two runs and got two outs in the South Atlantic League game.