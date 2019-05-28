Other Sports
Cortes’ homer leads St. Lucie to 8-5 win over Jupiter
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Cortes hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to an 8-5 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday.
The home run by Cortes scored Quinn Brodey to give the Mets a 6-4 lead.
The Mets later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Jeremy Vasquez hit an RBI single and Brodey hit an RBI double to secure the victory.
Carlos Hernandez (1-2) got the win in relief while Jupiter starter Trevor Rogers (1-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
With the win, St. Lucie improved to 3-1 against Jupiter this season.
Comments