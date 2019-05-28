Hickory beats Greensboro 4-3

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Curtis Terry scored on a wild pitch and Sherten Apostel scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 4-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday.

Grant Anderson (5-3) got the win in relief while Conner Loeprich (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Grasshoppers, Fabricio Macias homered and singled.

With the win, Hickory improved to 6-1 against Greensboro this season.