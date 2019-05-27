Peters, Rojas spur Salt Lake to 5-0 win over Tacoma

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jose Rojas hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Dillon Peters allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-0 on Monday.

Peters (2-1) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Salt Lake took the lead on a solo home run by Justin Bour. The Bees then added two runs in both the third and seventh innings. In the third, Matt Thaiss hit a two-run home run, while Rojas hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Justus Sheffield (2-3) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

For the Rainiers, Robert Perez tripled and singled. Tacoma was held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Salt Lake staff recorded its second shutout of the year.