Matheny hits walk-off homer, Portland beats Altoona 7-3

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Tate Matheny hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Altoona Curve 7-3 on Monday.

The Curve tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Jared Oliva hit a solo home run.

Matheny homered and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Durbin Feltman (2-1) got the win in relief while Matt Eckelman (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.