Muller, Muller carry Mississippi to 4-0 win over Jacksonville

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Kyle Muller doubled and singled, and Muller struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Mississippi Braves defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Braves and a three-game winning streak for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Muller (3-1) allowed three hits while walking two to pick up the win.

Mississippi scored two runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Riley Unroe and Ryan Casteel. The Braves scored again in the seventh inning, when Cristian Pache scored on an error and Casteel hit an RBI single.

Jordan Yamamoto (3-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Jumbo Shrimp were blanked for the 15th time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Mississippi improved to 7-3 against Jacksonville this season.