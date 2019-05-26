Orozco’s single leads Amarillo to 7-6 win over Midland

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Rodrigo Orozco hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 7-6 win over the Midland RockHounds on Saturday.

Buddy Reed scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to second on an error.

After Midland scored six runs in the fifth inning, Amarillo tied the game 6-6 behind a two-run home run by Owen Miller in the sixth inning.

Michel Baez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Cody Stull (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Edwin Diaz singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for the RockHounds. Dairon Blanco singled four times.