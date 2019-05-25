Kennedy, Hernandez lead the way for Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Buddy Kennedy tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Kane County Cougars topped the Beloit Snappers 10-1 on Saturday.

Eddie Hernandez doubled twice and singled with a run and an RBI for Kane County.

Beloit cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second after Max Schuemann hit an RBI single, driving in John Jones.

Kane County answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs to extend its lead. The Cougars sent 11 men to the plate as Kennedy hit a two-run single en route to the six-run lead.

The Cougars later added a run in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Zachery Almond hit a solo home run, while Kennedy hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Ryan Miller (1-4) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Beloit starter Michael Murray (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Kane County improved to 4-2 against Beloit this season.