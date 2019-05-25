Hill, Garcia carry Wisconsin to 9-4 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Gabriel Garcia homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Adam Hill allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 9-4 on Saturday.

Hill (5-3) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the Timber Rattlers took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Je'Von Ward hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

The Timber Rattlers later added three runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, Brice Turang and Yeison Coca scored on an error and Antonio Pinero scored when a runner was thrown out, while Garcia hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Cody Deason (3-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked four.