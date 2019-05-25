Machin, Myers lead Tennessee to 5-1 win over Pensacola

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Vimael Machin hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Connor Myers had two hits and scored two runs as the Tennessee Smokies topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-1 on Saturday.

The home run by Machin scored Myers to give the Smokies a 2-1 lead.

The Smokies later tacked on three runs in the fifth, including a single by Jhonny Pereda that scored Machin.

Tennessee right-hander Thomas Hatch (2-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Melvi Acosta (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.