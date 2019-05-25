Other Sports
Gore leads Lake Elsinore to 8-2 win over Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- MacKenzie Gore allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm over the Modesto Nuts in an 8-2 win on Friday.
Gore (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.
Modesto cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth after Matt Sanders hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Connor Kopach.
The Storm added to their lead in the sixth inning when Tirso Ornelas hit a two-run double and then scored on a wild pitch.
Scott Boches (1-5) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
Kopach reached base four times for the Nuts.
