Lowey, Maxwell lift Monclova over Campeche 4-2

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Josh Lowey threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Piratas de Campeche 4-2 on Friday.

Lowey (8-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one hit.

Monclova got on the board first in the fourth inning when Maxwell hit a solo home run and Jose Amador hit a sacrifice fly.

After Monclova added two runs in the fifth, the Piratas cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Paul Leon hit a two-run home run.

Manuel Flores (2-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

With the win, Monclova remains undefeated (4-0) against Campeche this season.