Supak leads Biloxi to 2-0 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Trey Supak allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Biloxi Shuckers over the Mobile BayBears in a 2-0 win on Friday.

Supak (5-2) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

Both runs for Biloxi came in the second inning when Bruce Caldwell hit an RBI single and C.J. Hinojosa hit an RBI double.

Jesus Castillo (2-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out three to take the hard-luck loss in the Southern League game.

The BayBears were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Shuckers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.