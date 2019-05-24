Hernandez’s homer leads Charlotte to 2-0 win over Palm Beach

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Ronaldo Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 2-0 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday.

The home run by Hernandez scored Thomas Milone and provided all the offense for Charlotte.

Charlotte starter Michael Plassmeyer (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alex Fagalde (5-3) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings.

The Cardinals were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Palm Beach is 4-1 against Charlotte this season.