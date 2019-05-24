Vasquez’s homer leads Tijuana to 10-4 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Niko Vasquez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 10-4 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Friday.

The home run by Vasquez gave the Toros a 5-4 lead.

Jesus Pirela (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Felipe Arredondo (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Tijuana improved to 5-1 against Quintana Roo this season.