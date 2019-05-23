Granite hits grand slam, leads Nashville over Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Zack Granite hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to an 8-5 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday.

The grand slam by Granite scored Hunter Cole, Matt Davidson, and Adam Moore to give the Sounds an 8-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Memphis cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Tommy Edman.

Josh Fields (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesus Cruz (1-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Drew Robinson was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Redbirds. Edman homered and singled.