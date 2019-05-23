Franco’s double leads Potomac to 4-3 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Anderson Franco hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning to give the Potomac Nationals a 4-3 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday.

Jakson Reetz scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Franco.

The double by Franco scored Reetz to give the Nationals a 4-3 lead.

The Wood Ducks tied the game 3-3 when Samuel Huff got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Leody Taveras in the fifth.

Carson Teel (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Josh Advocate (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.