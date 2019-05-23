Kirwer’s homer leads Lansing to 9-4 win over Great Lakes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Tanner Kirwer hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 9-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lugnuts and a seven-game winning streak for the Loons.

The home run by Kirwer capped a four-run inning and gave the Lugnuts a 4-1 lead after Hunter Steinmetz hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Lugnuts later added three runs in the second and one in the fourth and sixth to secure the victory.

Cobi Johnson (1-3) got the win in relief while Great Lakes starter Robinson Ortiz (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Niko Hulsizer homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Loons.