Arroyo, Brosseau lift Durham over Norfolk 9-5

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Christian Arroyo homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Durham Bulls topped the Norfolk Tides 9-5 on Thursday. With the victory, the Bulls swept the three-game series.

Michael Brosseau homered and doubled with three RBIs and two runs for Durham.

Down 2-1 in the fourth, Durham took the lead when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Jason Coats and an RBI single by Nick Ciuffo.

Following the big inning, the Tides cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Jace Peterson and Chance Sisco scored on an error.

The Bulls later added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Brosseau hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Coats, while Brosseau hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Mike Franco (4-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Norfolk starter Luis Ortiz (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.

DJ Stewart doubled and singled for the Tides. Cedric Mullins homered and singled, scoring two runs.