Craport’s double leads Frederick to 8-2 win over Myrtle Beach

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Trevor Craport hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Frederick Keys to an 8-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday.

The double by Craport started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Keys a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jean Carrillo hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Sean Miller.

Luis Perez (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Myrtle Beach starter Alex Lange (1-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Frederick improved to 4-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.