Walding’s double leads Lehigh Valley to 6-4 win over Syracuse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Mitch Walding hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 6-4 win over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday.

The double by Walding, part of a two-run inning, gave the IronPigs a 5-4 lead before Walding scored on a groundout later in the inning.

JD Hammer (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tim Peterson (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.