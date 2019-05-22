Avans’ homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 5-1 win over Visalia

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Drew Avans hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 5-1 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday.

The home run by Avans scored Donovan Casey to give the Quakes a 3-1 lead.

The Quakes extended their lead in the seventh when Nick Yarnall hit a two-run triple.

Wes Helsabeck (3-0) got the win in relief while Visalia starter Jeff Bain (4-2) took the loss in the California League game.