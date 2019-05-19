Mountcastle’s homer leads Norfolk to 8-4 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to an 8-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday.

The home run by Mountcastle capped a four-run inning and gave the Tides a 4-1 lead after Jack Reinheimer hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Indians tied the game in the sixth inning when Eric Wood hit a three-run home run.

The Tides took the lead for good in the seventh when Anthony Santander hit an RBI double, driving in Reinheimer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chris Lee (3-1) got the win in relief while Sean Keselica (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Wood homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Indians.