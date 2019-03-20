Pulisic wants opponents to fear US, knows it will take time

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium. Pulisic has a vision of how opponents will view the Americans: "I don't want them to see them as just the U.S. I want them to fear them like a big team." Francisco Seco, File AP Photo