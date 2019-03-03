20th horse dies at Santa Anita while racing on sloppy track

This photo provided by KNX-1070 AM shows people protesting the deaths of horses at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Animal rights activists gathered near the track in Arcadia on Sunday following another death of a horse in horse racing Saturday at Santa Anita, making it 20 fatalities at the racetrack since its winter meet began on Dec. 26. KNX-1070 AM via AP Pete Demetriou