Morata scores 2 to keep Atletico in touch with Barcelona

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Atletico forward Alvaro Morata reacts after scoring his side's opening goal but the goal was disallowed after a review by VAR during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. Morata scored twice to give 10-man Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday, March 3, 2019 and keep alive its hopes of fighting Barcelona for the Spanish league title. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo