Van Gundy set for final game of USA qualifying rounds

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. basketball coach Jeff Van Gundy speaks from the sidelines of the team's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 qualifier game against Panama in Panama City. Van Gundy has an idea on how to fix the NBA All-Star Game. His plan: Eliminate it. Van Gundy, the former NBA coach and now longtime television commentator for ABC and ESPN, said what he's seeing now from the game is embarrassing and "a bastardization of the game that is beautiful to watch." The teams picked by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined to attempt a record 167 3-pointers in Sunday night's game--and 96 of the 134 field goals in the game came off either 3s or dunks. Arnulfo Franco, File AP Photo