Hurricanes owner Dundon invests $250 million in Alliance

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes owner and CEO Tom Dundon takes questions during an NHL hockey news conference in Raleigh, N.C. Dundon is investing $250 million in the Alliance of American Football. Dundon also will serve as chairman of the fledgling eight-team league that began play on Feb. 9. His involvement came together in a matter of days last week, according to Dundon and Alliance co-founder Charlie Ebersol, though Dundon had been monitoring the AAF's development and debut. Ebersol dismissed reports Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, that the Alliance was getting a financial bailout from Dundon. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo