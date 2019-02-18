Other Sports

A washout: Play suspended at Rio Open because of heavy rain

The Associated Press

February 18, 2019 07:06 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO

Heavy rain ensured there were no completed matches Monday at the Rio Open.

Only two matches started but neither got through the first set before the weather set in.

Seventh-seeded Malek Jaziri was trailing Federico Delbonis 5-3 and eighth-seeded Nicolas Jarry was down 4-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena when play was suspended.

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and defending champion Diego Schwartzman were scheduled to play Tuesday.

