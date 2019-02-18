Ex-Man United winger Nani joins Orlando City of MLS

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Lazio's Nani, top, and Udinese's Bram Nuytinck go for the ball during a soccer match in Rome, Italy. Former Manchester United winger Nani has become the latest 30-plus star to join Major League Soccer after a career in Europe, agreeing to a three-year contract with Orlando City. The team said Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, that Nani was given a free transfer from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon and will be a designated player who counts only partially against the team's salary cap. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo