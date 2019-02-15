Valverde agrees to coach Barcelona for another season

FC Barcelona's head manager Ernesto Valverder, left, and Athletic Bilbao's head manager Gaizka Garitano, give instructions during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. FC Barcelona tied he match 0-0. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo